Home States Telangana

KCR must apologise to farmers,says Uttam

Uttam demanded the State government withdraw all cases filed against farmers since TRS (now BRS) came to power.

Published: 18th January 2023 08:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2023 08:27 AM   |  A+A-

Former TPCC chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy

Congress MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Stating that chilli farmers from the Scheduled Tribe community were “falsely implicated” in police cases by the State government for merely demanding remunerative prices in 2017, Congress MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Tuesday demanded that Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao tender an unconditional apology before he begins his address at the BRS public meeting scheduled for Wednesday.

Uttam demanded the State government withdraw all cases filed against farmers since TRS (now BRS) came to power.In a statement, the Congress MP said that the ST farmers were booked under serious charges including Section 307 (attempt to murder), and sent to jail in chains and handcuffs. 

“This was done to send a message to all farmers across Telangana that they would be treated in the same way if they oppose the KCR government,” Uttam said. He slammed the State government for not issuing compensation “to even 80 families” while about 8,000 farmer suicides were recorded.

Commenting on the participation of Chief Ministers of Delhi and Punjab in the BRS public meeting, he said there was no difference between AAP and BRS as both are “B-Teams of the BJP” and their only goal was to strengthen Prime Minister Narendra Modi by weakening the Congress.“They are trying to join hands only to deceive the common people, especially the farmers,” Uttam said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tribe community Uttam Kumar Reddy
India Matters
Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala (Photo | PTI)
Government delaying judges' appointment till people favourable to it are in place: Congress
(Express Illustrations)
Delhi: Man flees 5-star hotel without paying Rs 23 lakh bill
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with supporters during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', in Jalandhar district. (Photo | PTI)
Alleged security breach in Bharat Jodo Yatra of Rahul Gandhi? Congress, Punjab Police deny it
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | ANI)
Two Lashkar militants killed in Budgam encounter

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp