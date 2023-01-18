Home States Telangana

Modi praise Bandi’s work as BJP TS chief is a signal to Eatala camp

Sources said that the BJP high command has not focused on changing the leadership in the State, for now.

Published: 18th January 2023 08:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2023 08:13 AM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday inaugurates the Tent City in Varanasi (File photo | PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Reports from the BJP national executive committee meeting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised Bandi Sanjay’s Praja Sangrama Yatra and his speeches, even going to the extent of comparing the latter with former vice-president M Venkaiah Naidu has left the Eatala camp disappointed.

The Eatala camp had been eagerly waiting for signals from the NEC meeting regarding a change of leadership in the State unit of the party. For about a month now, speculations were rife that the Union Cabinet would be expanded and the present BJP State president would be called to do duties at the Centre, and replace him with Eatala Rajender.

However, Modi’s praise for Sanjay has more or less made it clear that this would not be happening in the near future. Sources said that the BJP high command has not focused on changing the leadership in the State, for now. They say that the topic might come up for discussion by the end of the month or mid-February.

BJP leaders say that there is little likelihood of the State leadership being changed due to the fact that with just about 9 months to go for elections, doing so would create unnecessary friction within the party.
There is also talk that if there is indeed a Cabinet expansion, the BJP high command may pick MPs like Dharmapuri Arvind and Soyam Bapu Rao to represent the State.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala (Photo | PTI)
Government delaying judges' appointment till people favourable to it are in place: Congress
(Express Illustrations)
Delhi: Man flees 5-star hotel without paying Rs 23 lakh bill
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with supporters during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', in Jalandhar district. (Photo | PTI)
Alleged security breach in Bharat Jodo Yatra of Rahul Gandhi? Congress, Punjab Police deny it
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | ANI)
Two Lashkar militants killed in Budgam encounter

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp