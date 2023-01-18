Mukarram Jah funeral today; KCR pays respects

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The mortal remains of the titular eighth Nizam of Hyderabad, Nawab Mir Barket Ali Khan, Walashan Mukarram Jah Bahadur, arrived in Hyderabad on Tuesday evening.Members of the royal family, including Princess Esra Birgen, accompanied the mortal remains of Mukarram Jah who passed away on Saturday (January 14) in Istanbul, Turkey. He was 89.

The mortal remains of Mukarram Jah were kept in Chowmahalla Palace - which was the seat of the Asaf Jahi dynasty and the official residence of the Nizams of Hyderabad while they ruled the state. The funeral will be held at Mecca Masjid on Wednesday.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, Home Minister Mohd Mahmood Ali and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi were among the prominent dignitaries who paid their last respects to Mukarram Jah. The Chief Minister consoled Princes Esra and the bereaved family.

It may be recalled that the Chief Minister directed the authorities to perform the last rites of Mukarram Jah with the highest state honours. At the direction of the Chief Minister, the authorities have made necessary arrangements.Mukarram Jah was born on October 6, 1933, at Hilafet Palace in Nice, France, to Prince Azam Jah Bahadur and Princess Durrushehwar.

While Mukarram Jah’s father Prince Azam Jah Bahadur was the son of Mir Osman Ali Khan (Asaf Jah VII), who ruled Hyderabad State for 37 years, his mother was a princess and the only daughter of the last Caliph of the Ottoman Empire, Sultan Abdul Mejid II.

