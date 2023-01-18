Sangareddy Collector suspends official for demanding Rs 50,000 bribe

By Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: District Collector A Sharath has suspended Senior Assistant of Kohir Tehsildar’s office, P Satyam for demanding Rs 50,000 bribe for handing over a cheque to a woman who was awarded a Rs 5 lakh compensation in a case related to SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. On Monday, Antaram Shruti of Kohir mandal approached the collector to explain her problem.Even as the collector was listening to her grievance, Senior Assistant Satyam called her over the phone. The Collector immediately asked the complainant to turn on the speaker which she did. The collector heard the Senior Assistant asking the woman “when will you bring Rs 50,000 to collect her cheque” and ordered that the official be suspended with immediate effect, following which District Additional Collector G Veera Reddy issued orders suspending the Senior Assistant Satyam.