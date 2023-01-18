Home States Telangana

Sangareddy Collector suspends official for demanding Rs 50,000 bribe

Even as the collector was listening to her grievance, Senior Assistant Satyam called her over the phone.

Published: 18th January 2023 07:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2023 07:45 AM   |  A+A-

Bribery, graft

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: District Collector A Sharath has suspended Senior Assistant of Kohir Tehsildar’s
office, P Satyam for demanding Rs 50,000 bribe for handing over a cheque to a woman who was awarded a Rs 5 lakh compensation in a case related to SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

On Monday, Antaram Shruti of Kohir mandal approached the collector to explain her problem.Even as the collector was listening to her grievance, Senior Assistant Satyam called her over the phone. The Collector immediately asked the complainant to turn on the speaker which she did.

The collector heard the Senior Assistant asking the woman “when will you bring Rs 50,000 to collect her cheque” and ordered that the official be suspended with immediate effect, following which District Additional Collector G Veera Reddy issued orders suspending the Senior Assistant Satyam.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala (Photo | PTI)
Government delaying judges' appointment till people favourable to it are in place: Congress
(Express Illustrations)
Delhi: Man flees 5-star hotel without paying Rs 23 lakh bill
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with supporters during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', in Jalandhar district. (Photo | PTI)
Alleged security breach in Bharat Jodo Yatra of Rahul Gandhi? Congress, Punjab Police deny it
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | ANI)
Two Lashkar militants killed in Budgam encounter

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp