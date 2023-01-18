Home States Telangana

Telangana High Court allows girl’s grandmother visitation rights

According to counsel for the petitioner, the child is roughly 8 years old, and her mother passed away on February 16, 2020.

Published: 18th January 2023 08:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2023 08:19 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana High Court. (File photo)t

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Stating that grandparents have a significant part in a child’s life that complements the function of parents, Justice Kanneganti Lalitha of the Telangana High Court on Tuesday overturned a family court order and granted the grandmother of a child visiting privileges.

The grandmother was given permission by the court to visit the kid every Saturday between 10 am and 12 noon at the home of the respondent. The judge said that if there was a problem following the schedule, an alternative day should be arranged.

Justice Lalitha pointed out that the only reason the grandmother’s Civil Revision Petition (CRP) was dismissed by the family court was because she failed to specify in the affidavit where the minor granddaughter was enrolled in a school and whether it was feasible for her to see the child.

According to counsel for the petitioner, the child is roughly 8 years old, and her mother passed away on February 16, 2020. The respondent, the child’s father, entered into a second marriage and a petition for temporary custody of the kid was submitted by the petitioner while the petition for permanent custody is pending.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana High Court Grandparent
India Matters
Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala (Photo | PTI)
Government delaying judges' appointment till people favourable to it are in place: Congress
(Express Illustrations)
Delhi: Man flees 5-star hotel without paying Rs 23 lakh bill
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with supporters during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', in Jalandhar district. (Photo | PTI)
Alleged security breach in Bharat Jodo Yatra of Rahul Gandhi? Congress, Punjab Police deny it
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | ANI)
Two Lashkar militants killed in Budgam encounter

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp