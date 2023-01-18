Telangana High Court allows girl’s grandmother visitation rights

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Stating that grandparents have a significant part in a child’s life that complements the function of parents, Justice Kanneganti Lalitha of the Telangana High Court on Tuesday overturned a family court order and granted the grandmother of a child visiting privileges.

The grandmother was given permission by the court to visit the kid every Saturday between 10 am and 12 noon at the home of the respondent. The judge said that if there was a problem following the schedule, an alternative day should be arranged.

Justice Lalitha pointed out that the only reason the grandmother’s Civil Revision Petition (CRP) was dismissed by the family court was because she failed to specify in the affidavit where the minor granddaughter was enrolled in a school and whether it was feasible for her to see the child.

According to counsel for the petitioner, the child is roughly 8 years old, and her mother passed away on February 16, 2020. The respondent, the child’s father, entered into a second marriage and a petition for temporary custody of the kid was submitted by the petitioner while the petition for permanent custody is pending.

