Telangana Mega Dairy to be inaugurated in August

By Express News Service

The Telangana Mega Dairy being set up at Raviryala village in Rangareddy district will be inaugurated in August this year.Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav made the announcement after inspecting the ongoing works of the project taken up with an estimated cost of Rs 250 crore in 40 acres at Raviryala, on Tuesday.He was accompanied by Vijaya Dairy chairman Soma Bharat Kumar and other officials.

Later speaking to the media, the minister said that the plant would have a capacity of eight lakh litres per day.“Before the State was formed, Vijaya Dairy was in losses. Now, it is a profit-making company with a turnover of Rs 700 crore. The existing plant at Lalapet in Tarnaka has become old and that’s why the State government decided to construct a new plant,” he said.

There is a high demand for Vijaya Dairy products not only in Telangana but also in cities like Pune and Mumbai, he said. The minister also said that the State government has so far provided Rs 100 crore subsidy to the farmers. The government has also been providing milk cans, power, mineral mixture and insurance to farmers, who have been supplying over 1,500 litres of milk to the Vijaya Dairy.“Around 2,000 retail outlets of Vijaya Dairy have been set up at tourist spots, on highways, at temples and other important places in the State. There is a plan to start 2,000 new outlets shortly,” he said.

The Telangana Mega Dairy being set up at Raviryala village in Rangareddy district will be inaugurated in August this year.Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav made the announcement after inspecting the ongoing works of the project taken up with an estimated cost of Rs 250 crore in 40 acres at Raviryala, on Tuesday.He was accompanied by Vijaya Dairy chairman Soma Bharat Kumar and other officials. Later speaking to the media, the minister said that the plant would have a capacity of eight lakh litres per day.“Before the State was formed, Vijaya Dairy was in losses. Now, it is a profit-making company with a turnover of Rs 700 crore. The existing plant at Lalapet in Tarnaka has become old and that’s why the State government decided to construct a new plant,” he said. There is a high demand for Vijaya Dairy products not only in Telangana but also in cities like Pune and Mumbai, he said. The minister also said that the State government has so far provided Rs 100 crore subsidy to the farmers. The government has also been providing milk cans, power, mineral mixture and insurance to farmers, who have been supplying over 1,500 litres of milk to the Vijaya Dairy.“Around 2,000 retail outlets of Vijaya Dairy have been set up at tourist spots, on highways, at temples and other important places in the State. There is a plan to start 2,000 new outlets shortly,” he said.