Telangana state-made eyeglasses to be distributed during Kanti Velugu

In 2018, during the first phase of the programme which lasted almost for eight months, the State government had imported eyeglasses from China.

Published: 18th January 2023 08:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2023 08:34 AM   |  A+A-

A man undergoes an eye test at a medical camp in NIMHANS on Monday

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: ‘Made in Telangana’ eyeglasses will be provided to the people free of cost during the second phase of Kanti Velugu programme that will be formally launched by Chief Ministers of four States in Khammam on Wednesday.

The eyeglasses are being manufactured at the Medical Devices Park here. The State government has planned to distribute up to 60 lakh eyeglasses to those who require them during the second phase of Kanti Velugu, a 100-day programme.

In 2018, during the first phase of the programme which lasted almost for eight months, the State government had imported eyeglasses from China. “But this time, we are supplying Telangana-made eyeglasses. An eyeglass manufacturing unit was started in the Medical Devices Park. The plant is also exporting eyeglasses to African and Asian countries. The quality of Telangana-made eyeglasses is also good,” sources in the Medical and Health department said.

As a large number of people are being screened for eye-related problems in 100 days, the officials said that the entire exercise deserves recognition by the Guinness Book of World Records.

Kanti Velugu-2 Blindness-free Telangana

All aged above 18 years can get tested at eye camps
State govt plans to provide 60 lakh eyeglasses free of cost
15 lakh eyeglasses already dispatched to 33 districts.
Reading glasses will be provided on the spot.
Bifocal glasses will be supplied once they are ready
Chief Ministers of four States – TS, Delhi, Kerala and Punjab to launch Kanti Velugu phase-2
The State govt to present coffee table book on Kanti Velugu to three CMs
Rs 250 crore allocated for Kanti Velugu Phase-2
Total medical teams 1,500
Camps to be held from 9 am to 4 pm

