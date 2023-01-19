Case against Warangal corporator for trespass, threats

By Express News Service

HANAMKONDA : Police registered a case against a Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) Corporator on Wednesday for trespassing and threatening a land owner of N Sunitha at Peddammagadda in Hanamkonda on Wednesday. The seventh division corporator Vemula Srinivas, a loyalist of government Chief Whip Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar, had allegedly grabbed her land in the recent past.

According to Hanamkonda CI G Srinivas, as per the instructions of the Commissioner of Police AV Ranganath, he had registered a case under 506 (Punishment for Criminal Intimidation), 447 (Punishment for criminal trespass), and 427 IPC. He said that Sunitha, a resident of the Kakatiya University (KU) area purchased 2,100 square yards of land at the Peddammagadda area in 2010.

Later, she sold away 1500 square yards. Recently, she applied for permission to the GWMC for the construction of a building in the remaining 600 square yards. The corporator, after coming to know that Sunitha has 600 sq yards land, began exerting pressure on her to sell it to him at a throwaway price. She, however, refused.

He began threatening her and even sent mediators to her house who told her that if she did not sell the land to the corporator, she would never get building permission. Even then, she did not agree to sell her land to Srinivas. Enraged over her refusal, his followers destroyed the compound wall of her house on January 13. Sunitha then approached Hanamkonda police who registered a case against the corporator.

