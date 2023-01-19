Home States Telangana

Case against Warangal corporator for trespass, threats

Police registered a case against a Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) Corporator on Wednesday for trespassing and threatening a land owner of N Sunitha at Peddammagadda.

Published: 19th January 2023 10:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2023 10:06 AM   |  A+A-

Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation office

Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation office (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HANAMKONDA : Police registered a case against a Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) Corporator on Wednesday for trespassing and threatening a land owner of N Sunitha at Peddammagadda in Hanamkonda on Wednesday. The seventh division corporator Vemula Srinivas, a loyalist of government Chief Whip Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar, had allegedly grabbed her land in the recent past.

According to Hanamkonda CI G Srinivas, as per the instructions of the Commissioner of Police  AV Ranganath, he had registered a case under 506 (Punishment for Criminal Intimidation), 447 (Punishment for criminal trespass), and 427 IPC. He said that Sunitha, a resident of the Kakatiya University (KU) area purchased 2,100 square yards of land at the Peddammagadda area in 2010.

Later, she sold away 1500 square yards. Recently, she applied for permission to the GWMC for the construction of a building in the remaining 600 square yards. The corporator, after coming to know that Sunitha has 600 sq yards land, began exerting pressure on her to sell it to him at a throwaway price. She, however, refused.

He began threatening her and even sent mediators to her house who told her that if she did not sell the land to the corporator, she would never get building permission. Even then, she did not agree to sell her land to Srinivas. Enraged over her refusal, his followers destroyed the compound wall of her house on January 13. Sunitha then approached Hanamkonda police who registered a case against the corporator.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Four in five professionals in India considering job change in 2023
NCP leader Nawab Malik. (Photo |PTI)
FIR against Nawab Malik's son, daughter-in-law for allegedly using fake documents in visa application
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
Delhi-Centre services row: AAP govt seeks clear demarcation of power, SC reserves verdict
Image of BSF personnel used for representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
BSF seizes Chinese weapons dropped by Pakistan drone 8 km inside Indian territory in Punjab

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp