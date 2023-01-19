Home States Telangana

CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka meets KCR, demands houses, pattas for podu lands

Vikramarka met KCR during the inauguration of the Khammam collectorate complex on Wednesday, where he urged the BRS supremo to pressurise the Centre to sanction the Bayyaram steel factory.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao introduces CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka to the visiting dignitaries in Khammam on Wednesday.

HYDERABAD: CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Wednesday personally handed a representation to Chief Minister K Chandrase-khar Rao, demanding pattas for Podu lands, and housing for the poor and many other issues. Vikramarka met KCR during the inauguration of the Khammam collectorate complex on Wednesday, where he urged the BRS supremo to pressurise the Centre to sanction the Bayyaram steel factory.

In his representations, the CLP leader requested the chief minister to take the initiative in defeating the Central government’s alleged attempts to privatise Singareni Collieries. He also demanded a university in Khammam district.

