Eurofins Scientific to establish lab in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Within two days since the announcement of a major healthcare and life sciences project — the Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution (C4IR) — the State government has managed to bring another major player, Eurofins Scientific, to Telangana. A global force in food, environment, pharmaceutical and cosmetic product testing apart from its dominance in bioanalytical testing, Eurofins Scientific announced the acquisition of assets for the establishment of its state-of-the-art laboratory campus in Genome Valley, Hyderabad.

IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao met Dr Tomasz Bednarczyk, managing director and regional division leader (DACH region) of Eurofins’ BioPharma Product Testing The acquisition includes a 90,000 sqft facility capable of supporting large global and Indian pharmaceutical clients as well as small biotech companies in the areas of synthetic organic chemistry, analytical R&D, bioanalytical services (for both large and small molecules), in-vivo pharmacology, safety toxicology and formulation R&D.

With this investment through its subsidiary, Eurofins Advinus, the Eurofins network now has a significant campus in Hyderabad that complements its existing operations in India with additional capacity in discovery chemistry, analytical chemistry and bioanalytical services. The investment will also allow Eurofins Advinus to extend its service offering to deliver formulation development as well as in-vitro and in-vivo biology capabilities from early 2023.

While Genome Valley is heralded as India’s first organised cluster for life sciences R&D and clean manufacturing activities, with world-class infrastructure facilities in the form of industrial / knowledge parks, Special Economic Zones (SEZs), multi-tenanted dry and wet laboratories and incubation facilities, the latest addition is expected to be a major boost for the sector in the State. Reacting to the announcement, Rama Rao said, “With this investment, Eurofins joins an illustrious list of global companies in Genome Valley. The Telangana government is committed to supporting Eurofins and their plans.”

“Eurofins is committed to long-term investments to grow our globally leading laboratory network. Given the importance of India in global pharmaceutical R&D value chains, we are very excited about our new Hyderabad campus so we can better serve this important centre for pharmaceutical development and innovation,” said Gilles Martin, Eurofins Scientific CEO.

