Hyderabad International Airport wins international award for use of technology

Hyderabad airport has been at the forefront of deploying innovative technology solutions to enhance passenger experience and operational efficiency while ensuring robust security.

Published: 19th January 2023

Hyderabad International Airport

Hyderabad International Airport (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  GMR Hyderabad International Airport has been adjudged as the ‘Best Airport in the use of Technology’ at the 14th International Annual Conference cum Awards - Civil Aviation 2023.

Recognizing the contribution of innovation in the airport ecosystem, this prestigious award is yet another feather in its cap. Hyderabad airport has been at the forefront of deploying innovative technology solutions to enhance passenger experience and operational efficiency while ensuring robust security.

It has ushered in  several first-of-its-kind technological innovations for the airport sector in the country, including the first- ever integrated and centralized Airport Operations Control Center (AOCC), E-Boarding solution, Express Check-in, camera based contactless terminal entry, Automatic Tray Retrieval System (ATRS), IoT based SMART Trolley management, AI-based passenger flow management, Contactless CUSS (Common Use Self Service), Virtual Customer Information Desk, Contactless F&B ordering through HOI airport App, Contactless Elevator control system, Cloud-based Irrigation system, FasTag Car parking to name a few.

