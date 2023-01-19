KCR offered Rs 500 cr to Karnataka Congress leader to help BJP, alleges Revanth

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After the Bharat Rashtra Samithi’s (BRS) public meeting in Khammam, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A Revanth Reddy levelled a fresh series of allegations against Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday. The Malkajgiri MP claimed that the BRS supremo was indirectly helping the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) win the upcoming Assembly elections in Karnataka by offering Rs 500 crore to a prominent Congress leader from the State to work against the party’s interests.

Addressing the media, Revanth alleged that Rao had attempted to hamper the party’s prospects in Karnataka by offering Rs 500 crore to a senior Congress leader from the neighbouring State to create rifts between 25 ticket aspirants or make them contest from other parties during their meetings at a farmhouse belonging to State Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao. He added that the Congress leader had declined the offer.

Revanth also claimed that Janata Dal (Secular) leader and former Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy had caught on to Rao’s ‘devious conspiracy’ and had thus, stayed away from the Khammam public meeting.

KCR has taken supari, working for BJP to defeat the Congress, alleges Revanth

KCR has taken “supari” to defeat Congress and his criticism of the grand old party is only for the benefit of the BJP, he alleged. “What is your problem in Congress winning Karnataka elections? Why are you trying to influence the election by trying to negotiate with Congress candidates from Bellary,” he asked.

‘Seeking help from police’

The TPCC chief also alleged that Rao had sent about 150 police officers under the guidance of Inspector General of Police (Intelligence unit) Prabhakar Rao and the current Rachakonda Joint Commissioner of Police (JCP) Gajarao Bhupal to Karnataka constituencies, which share a border with Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

“Do you think that nobody is watching you while you clandestinely meet Congress leaders at your farmhouse,,” he asked the BRS president. He challenged the chief minister to prove him wrong, and demanded to withdraw from the “Karnataka plot”.

Quizzing BRS chief over his claims during the Khammam meeting, Revanth said, “KCR claims that he has given irrigation water to crores of acres and given free electricity to run pump sets. How can these both statements be true? The number of pump sets has increased from eight lakh to 25 lakh in the span of the last eight years.”

He also said that water under the Mission Bhagiratha scheme was not being supplied in many villages including the Gajwel constituency which is represented by the CM himself. “KCR pretends to have an enmity with Modi. If it is the case, why hasn’t BRS contested in the elections in Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh and Delhi local body elections which were conducted after the transformation of TRS to BRS,” Revanth questioned.

