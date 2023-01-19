Khammam Integrated District Office Complex 17th collectorate to be completed in Phase-1

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With the inauguration of the new Khammam district collectorate complex, the State government has completed construction of 17 collectorate buildings so far out of the proposed 25 in the first phase. The State government accorded administrative sanction of Rs 1,365.62 crore for the construction of Integrated District Office Complexes (IDOCs) in 25 districts and Rs 167.89 crore for the construction of residential quarters for district collectors, additional collectors and other district level officers in 20 districts of the State in phase-1.

Of the 25 IDOCs sanctioned in phase-1, 17 IDOCs have been inaugurated till Wednesday. Construction of seven other IDOCs is in progress.

Construction of IDOCs in Nirmal, Jogulamba Gadwal and Nagarkurnool will be completed by the end of January, the IDOCs of Medak and Asifabad are expected to be ready by the end of February, and those of Suryapet, Mancherial and Jayashankar-Bhupalapally by the end of March, 2023.

In the second phase, the State government sanctioned four IDOCs in Karimnagar (work in progress), Narayanpet (work in progress), Mulugu (work in progress) and Adilabad (at tender stage).

