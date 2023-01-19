Telangana's Kanti Velugu catches eye of CMs; AAP to implement it

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Ministers of Delhi and Punjab, Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Singh Mann, respectively, said that they would implement the Kanti Velugu programme of Telangana government in their respective states. The chief ministers of four States formally launched the second phase of ‘Kanti Velugu’, the eye screening programme in Khammam on Wednesday and also inaugurated the newly constructed Khammam district collectorate complex.

Kejriwal said that he would also implement the integrated district collectorate complex concept in Delhi.

Kejriwal and Mann, along with Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Chief Minister and BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao and former chief minister of UP Akhilesh Yadav, and CPI general secretary D Raja launched the second phase of Kanti Velugu. The Kerala Chief Minister too heaped praises on Kanti Velugu.

“No such massive eye screening camp was conducted in the country,” Pinarayi said. All the six leaders presented eyeglasses to six beneficiaries.

Yadadri visit

Before proceeding to Khammam, all the leaders held a meeting with Rao at Pragathi Bhavan. After that, they proceeded to Yadadri temple, the abode of Lakshmi Narasimha, by two choppers. The Yadadri temple was renovated by the State government and opened recently. The visiting leaders were all praise for the architectural wonder of Yadadri.

The chief priests of Yadadri and vedic scholars performed special pujas. Incidentally, Pinarayi and CPI leader D Raja did not attend the pujas, preferring to spend time at the VIP suites of the temple.The chief ministers and senior leaders also had a glimpse of a photo exhibition organised in the premises of Sri Yadagiri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple. Rao explained the importance and renovation of the temple to the visiting leaders. After the visit to Yadadri, the leaders left for Khammam.

