Home States Telangana

Telangana's Kanti Velugu catches eye of CMs; AAP to implement it

The chief ministers of four States formally launched the second phase of ‘Kanti Velugu’, the eye screening programme in Khammam.

Published: 19th January 2023 10:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2023 10:36 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana CM gifts spectacles to a patient at the launch of Kanti Velugu Phase-2 in Yadadrigutta on Wednesday as his counterparts from Kerala, Delhi and Punjab, and SP chief look on.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Ministers of Delhi and Punjab, Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Singh Mann, respectively, said that they would implement the Kanti Velugu programme of Telangana government in their respective states. The chief ministers of four States formally launched the second phase of ‘Kanti Velugu’, the eye screening programme in Khammam on Wednesday and also inaugurated the newly constructed Khammam district collectorate complex.

Kejriwal said that he would also implement the integrated district collectorate complex concept in Delhi.
Kejriwal and Mann, along with Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Chief Minister and BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao and former chief minister of UP Akhilesh Yadav, and CPI general secretary D Raja launched the second phase of Kanti Velugu. The Kerala Chief Minister too heaped praises on Kanti Velugu.

“No such massive eye screening camp was conducted in the country,” Pinarayi said. All the six leaders presented eyeglasses to six beneficiaries.

Yadadri visit
Before proceeding to Khammam, all the leaders held a meeting with Rao at Pragathi Bhavan. After that, they proceeded to Yadadri temple, the abode of Lakshmi Narasimha, by two choppers. The Yadadri temple was renovated by the State government and opened recently. The visiting leaders were all praise for the architectural wonder of Yadadri.  

The chief priests of Yadadri and vedic scholars performed special pujas. Incidentally, Pinarayi and CPI leader D Raja did not attend the pujas, preferring to spend time at the VIP suites of the temple.The chief ministers and senior leaders also had a glimpse of a photo exhibition organised in the premises of Sri Yadagiri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple. Rao explained the importance and renovation of the temple to the visiting leaders. After the visit to Yadadri, the leaders left for Khammam.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kanti Velugu
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Four in five professionals in India considering job change in 2023
NCP leader Nawab Malik. (Photo |PTI)
FIR against Nawab Malik's son, daughter-in-law for allegedly using fake documents in visa application
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
Delhi-Centre services row: AAP govt seeks clear demarcation of power, SC reserves verdict
Image of BSF personnel used for representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
BSF seizes Chinese weapons dropped by Pakistan drone 8 km inside Indian territory in Punjab

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp