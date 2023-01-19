TS BJP president Bandi’s son says he will cooperate with police in assault case

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: State BJP president Bandi Sanjay’s son Bandi Bhagirath who was seen slapping a fellow student in Mahindra University in a video that went viral on social media, has stated that he would cooperate with the police investigation.

He has been booked under the Ragging Act apart from Sections 341, 323, 504 and 506 of IPC by the Dundigal police. It may be recalled that his father Bandi Sanjay on Tuesday claimed that Bhagirath resorted to the act because the student, identified as Sriram, had sent messages to the sister of one of his friends.

Bhagirath along with his advocate Karuna Sagar went to the Dundigal police station on Wednesday in connection with the case. Bhagirath told the police that he would appear before them whenever he was summoned. The police registered a case against the State BJP president’s son following a complaint from the university authorities.

The alleged victim, Sriram, in a video statement, dismissed the incident one of no importance, claiming that he was given a dressing down by Bhagirath for sending messages to the sister of the latter’s friend. “We have put the incident behind us and are friends now,” Sriram said.

