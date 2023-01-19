Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy rebuts Telangana CM’s charges on Modi

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Responding to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s allegation that the Centre was not resolving disputes between various States, Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy on Wednesday demanded to know how solutions could be found when the chief ministers of the two Telugu-speaking States weren’t attending the meetings convened for the purpose but making merry hosting feasts for each other instead.

Addressing the media in New Delhi, Kishan lashed out at KCR for criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the BRS public meeting in Khammam, stating that the more he abused the PM, the stronger the BJP would grow in Telangana. “KCR’s abuses would turn into blessings for the BJP,” he said.

Kishan said that none of the leaders invited to the public meeting spoke about the BRS but focused on criticising the PM. “They are all insecure ab-out their own future,” he said. “BRS is a party of dreamers. The family members of KCR can only dream, but their dreams will never get the approval of the people,” Kishan said.

Responding to KCR’s charge that Modi has looted the natural resources of the country and landed India into a severe crisis, Kishan said: “If there is any family which has looted Telangana it is the Kalvakuntla family. Modi has not taken a single day off after assuming office. We don’t even know for how many days you slept in your farmhouse. The country is not in a crisis. The people of Telangana are going through a crisis due to your family. The PM’s chair is not vacant. You’ll lose your own chair,” he said.

Kishan alleged that the Kalvakuntla family has destroyed democracy in the State, turning it into a “private limited company”, making the people of Telangana their slaves, and exploiting the natural resources by encouraging the mafia.

On KCR’s ‘Joke in India’ swipe at ‘Make in India,’ Kishan reminded that N95 masks, oxygen concentrators, PPE kits and vaccines were manufactured in the country. “Defence exports went from Rs 900 crore to Rs 15,000 crore to 71 countries. Our exports rose from $320 billion in 2014 to $450 billion presently, and our service exports increased from $170 billion to $250 billion. A hundred Vande Bharat trains are being manufactured with our own technology. Are these not part of Make in India?” he asked.

HYDERABAD: Responding to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s allegation that the Centre was not resolving disputes between various States, Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy on Wednesday demanded to know how solutions could be found when the chief ministers of the two Telugu-speaking States weren’t attending the meetings convened for the purpose but making merry hosting feasts for each other instead. Addressing the media in New Delhi, Kishan lashed out at KCR for criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the BRS public meeting in Khammam, stating that the more he abused the PM, the stronger the BJP would grow in Telangana. “KCR’s abuses would turn into blessings for the BJP,” he said. Kishan said that none of the leaders invited to the public meeting spoke about the BRS but focused on criticising the PM. “They are all insecure ab-out their own future,” he said. “BRS is a party of dreamers. The family members of KCR can only dream, but their dreams will never get the approval of the people,” Kishan said. Responding to KCR’s charge that Modi has looted the natural resources of the country and landed India into a severe crisis, Kishan said: “If there is any family which has looted Telangana it is the Kalvakuntla family. Modi has not taken a single day off after assuming office. We don’t even know for how many days you slept in your farmhouse. The country is not in a crisis. The people of Telangana are going through a crisis due to your family. The PM’s chair is not vacant. You’ll lose your own chair,” he said. Kishan alleged that the Kalvakuntla family has destroyed democracy in the State, turning it into a “private limited company”, making the people of Telangana their slaves, and exploiting the natural resources by encouraging the mafia. On KCR’s ‘Joke in India’ swipe at ‘Make in India,’ Kishan reminded that N95 masks, oxygen concentrators, PPE kits and vaccines were manufactured in the country. “Defence exports went from Rs 900 crore to Rs 15,000 crore to 71 countries. Our exports rose from $320 billion in 2014 to $450 billion presently, and our service exports increased from $170 billion to $250 billion. A hundred Vande Bharat trains are being manufactured with our own technology. Are these not part of Make in India?” he asked.