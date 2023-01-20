BRS Khammam meet succeeded in projecting alternative agenda: Suresh Reddy

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD : BRS deputy floor leader in Rajya Sabha, KR Suresh Reddy on Thursday asserted that the massive public meeting organised in Khammam on Wednesday succeeded in putting an alternative agenda before the people.

Speaking to TNIE, he said that hectic confabulations were going on with intellectuals, bureaucrats and representatives of various communities to fine-tune the party’s agenda. “In a few days, the complete agenda will be ready and will be placed before the people. I am sure people would always welcome new programmes if they are intended to bring a qualitative change in their lives,” he said.

He said that the new agenda will be based on the success of the programmes implemented in Telangana as well as in Kerala, Punjab, and Delhi. If the new agenda comprising new programmes is implemented, there will be a permanent solution to many basic problems in the country, he said.

The BRS leader also said that so far the BJP tried to attract people only on the basis of religious sentiments and continues to do so. At present political parties are seeking their verdict by sensitising the people through an agenda based on alternative programmes, he said.

The BRS Khammam meeting may help in putting an end to the leadership of a single party or a single leader. It strongly emphasised that it is possible to achieve the set goals only when the political parties work under collective leadership with the participation of multiple parties, he added.

He said that the massive public meeting organised by BRS will make all the non-BJP political parties give serious thought to what needs to be done. “Are they seeking to increase their strength in the Parliament or working only to denigrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi or to strengthen a secular and democratic platform?” he said and pointed out that the Congress should take a call on this cardinal issue.

