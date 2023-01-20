Home States Telangana

Governors only doing duty, govts violating protocol: Tamilisai

The State government is not according protocol to the Governor.

Published: 20th January 2023 09:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2023 09:07 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan at Raj Bhavan

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan (File | Express)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Thursday lashed out at chief ministers of various States who made certain comments against the gubernatorial system during the BRS public meeting in Khammam on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters here, Tamilisai said that some chief ministers made some comments and criticised the functioning of the Governors, who she said were “doing their duties”. “Only some times, like in Telangana, some activities are taken against the Governor. The State government is not according protocol to the Governor. Ask the chief ministers, who spoke against the role of Governors, why the Telangana government is violating protocol,” she said.

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan interacts with students after releasing
Exam Warriors, a book authored by PM Narendra Modi, at Raj Bhavan

Tamilisai said that she was not contradicting anything but was only doing her duty. “Some Bills are pending with me. I am assessing and analysing them. But the Government is not following protocols. Till now, we have not received any message from the State government with regard to the conduct of the Republic Day function. I appeal to them to respect the Constitutional post and the Governor’s chair. I have been repeatedly asking only one question, why is the Telangana government not according protocol and why the Governor is not given due respect,” she said.

“If the government answers why it is not following protocol, I will answer all other questions,” Tamilisai said. She said that she never crossed her limits as a Governor. “I have been in public life for more than 25 years. I know how to act. Some should not tell us how to function. But, CMs are commenting against the Governor,” she said.

RELEASES PM MODI’S EXAM WARRIORS

Hyderabad:  Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, along with the students of Raj Bhavan Government High School, released English and Telugu editions of Exam Warriors, a book authored by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday. Speaking on the occasion, the Governor thanked the prime minister for authoring a book that will help the students in preparing for the exams with confidence and conceptual clarity. “The book is full of success mantras for the students in writing the examinations in a confident
manner and in the right perspective,” she said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan
India Matters
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. (Photo | PTI)
Indian politics needs more like her: Jairam Ramesh on New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern 
The accident took place at 4.45 am at Repoli village in Raigad. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Nine people killed in truck-van collision on Mumbai-Goa highway in Maharashtra
Scientists say the estimated land loss due to erosion between 1990 and 2018 in Kancheepuram is around 186 hectares. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Waves take away big slice of Tamil Nadu coastline: Report
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
School shutdowns hurt students’ learning ability: Survey

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp