Governors only doing duty, govts violating protocol: Tamilisai

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Thursday lashed out at chief ministers of various States who made certain comments against the gubernatorial system during the BRS public meeting in Khammam on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters here, Tamilisai said that some chief ministers made some comments and criticised the functioning of the Governors, who she said were “doing their duties”. “Only some times, like in Telangana, some activities are taken against the Governor. The State government is not according protocol to the Governor. Ask the chief ministers, who spoke against the role of Governors, why the Telangana government is violating protocol,” she said.

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan interacts with students after releasing

Exam Warriors, a book authored by PM Narendra Modi, at Raj Bhavan

Tamilisai said that she was not contradicting anything but was only doing her duty. “Some Bills are pending with me. I am assessing and analysing them. But the Government is not following protocols. Till now, we have not received any message from the State government with regard to the conduct of the Republic Day function. I appeal to them to respect the Constitutional post and the Governor’s chair. I have been repeatedly asking only one question, why is the Telangana government not according protocol and why the Governor is not given due respect,” she said.

“If the government answers why it is not following protocol, I will answer all other questions,” Tamilisai said. She said that she never crossed her limits as a Governor. “I have been in public life for more than 25 years. I know how to act. Some should not tell us how to function. But, CMs are commenting against the Governor,” she said.

RELEASES PM MODI’S EXAM WARRIORS

Hyderabad: Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, along with the students of Raj Bhavan Government High School, released English and Telugu editions of Exam Warriors, a book authored by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday. Speaking on the occasion, the Governor thanked the prime minister for authoring a book that will help the students in preparing for the exams with confidence and conceptual clarity. “The book is full of success mantras for the students in writing the examinations in a confident

manner and in the right perspective,” she said.

