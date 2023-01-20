In Jagtial, ryots demand resignation of BRS MLA

By Express News Service

JAGTIAL : Farmers blocked all roads leading to the district headquarters on Thursday, demanding the abolition of the Jagtial master plan that they believe threatens their fertile lands. For the past 15 days, farmers have been forgoing sleep and neglecting their field work to organise protests and sit-ins.

Farmers are angry with authorities as they have received no response from them or the government, even though 15 days have passed. They are also demanding the resignation of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA from Jagtial, M Sanjay Kumar. In Hasnabad, Upparepeta and Ambaripeta, farmers blocked roads and staged a Vanta Vaarpu programme on the main road.

Congress expresses solidarity

In Thippannapet, farmers organised a protest, which was attended by MLC T Jeevan Reddy. He expressed his support and even shared a meal with the farmers.

Farmers of Narsingapur, Thimmapur, Thippannapeta, Gopalaraopeta, Lingannapeta, Hasnabad, Amabarpeta, Mothe and Kandlapalli villages are included in the master plan as recreation zones, industrial zones, semi-public and public zones, the Congress leader alleged, adding that if the proposal is implemented, it would impact thousands of people.

Meanwhile, the tour programme of SC Welfare Minister Koppula Eshwar was cancelled. On the other hand, farmers who were protesting on the Jagtial-Nizamabad national highway were waiting for authorities, but no one arrived. Frustrated with the neglect of the authorities, some of the farmers attempted to consume the pesticide. The police who were present as part of security measures intervened and topped them.

