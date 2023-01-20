Home States Telangana

KCR funded KHM meet with public funds, alleges Shabbir Ali

By doing so, he transferred all the expenditure on their visit to the public exchequer, he argued.

By Express News Service

 KAMAREDDY : Senior Congress leader Md Shabbir Ali on Thursday alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had misused public funds to conduct BRS’ first public meeting in Khammam on Wednesday. Addressing a press conference on Thursday at Kamareddy, he said that the Chief Minister had spent crores of rupees to organise the public meeting.

He alleged that instead of spending the entire amount from the party funds, KCR linked two government events with his public meeting so that the expenditure for the public meeting would go into the government’s account. Shabbir Ali said that the chief Ministers of Delhi, Punjab, and Kerala — Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann, and Pinayari Vijayan — visited Telangana only to attend the BRS meeting. But KCR invited them for the inauguration of Khammam Integrated Collectorate and the launch of the second phase of Kanti Velugu.

By doing so, he transferred all the expenditure on their visit to the public exchequer, he argued. Shabbir Ali said that Congress would prepare a detailed report on the misuse of public money for the BRS meeting and submit it in the form of a memorandum to Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan seeking a high-level probe.

