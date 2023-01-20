Revanth likely to have his way on duration of yatra

Ireddy Srinivas Reddy By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Though TPCC president A Revanth Reddy is believed to have got the green signal for his padayatra, suspense continues over whether or not the Malkajgiri MP will kick off his march as part of Haath Se Haath Jodo yatra on January 26.

The Haath Se Haath Jodo Yatra will see the leaders of Congress taking out padayatras in every constituency for two months once Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra concludes. Sources said that Revanth has no permission from the party leadership to take out his padayatra from January 26 to June 2 as Haath Se Haath Jodo Yatra.

Though a section of the party leaders is opposed to Revanth taking out the padayatra be it as Haath Se Haath Jodo or otherwise, the TPCC chief is determined to have his way as it is intended to strengthen the party ahead of next Assembly elections.

Leaders not happy with Revanth’s plans, point out that the AICC has given permission only for a two-month yatra and want to know how he can prolong the same for five months. Revanth plans to commence his yatra on January 26 at Bhadrachalam and conclude it at Indravelli in Adilabad district on June 2.

Gandhi Bhavan sources said that the party executive committee is likely to pass a resolution in favour of Revanth. They added that the State party executive committee’s decision would be crucial and the leaders would automatically follow the committee’s resolution.

But it remains to be seen which way the cookie crumbles if the executive takes a decision in Revanth’s favour. It will be interesting to watch if those opposing Revanth fall in line or continue to pull him down.

A few party leaders say that if the leadership gives permission, they have no objection to joining his yatra as it would send a message to the cadres that the party is now moving ahead as a unified force.Meanwhile, Revanth’s team is preparing the groundwork for his padayatra, like finalising the route and the resting points along the way.

