Telangana High Court stays probe on Nizamabad Bar Association chief, others

By Express News Service

The Telangana High Court on Thursday stayed further investigation of the FIR booked by the SHO, Nizamabad Rural, against Yerram Ganapathi, Nizamabad Bar Association president and the bailiff, the assistant bailiff and others.

The court also issued notices to the Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary (Home), DGP, District Collector Nizamabad, Superintendent of Police, Additional Collector, Deputy Tahsildar, SHO Nizamabad Rural Police station, and adjourned the case to February 23. A division bench comprising Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice N Tukaramji heard a writ petition, which was a letter written by Yerram Ganapathi to the Chief Justice related to filing of a case against him and others before the Station House Officer, Nizamabad Rural.

The case was registered as FIR No: 4/2023 under different sections of the IPC on January 5, 2023 at around 7.30 pm based on a complaint filed by Prashanth Kumar, Administrative Officer, Nizamabad Collectorate, at the behest of the Additional Collector of Nizamabad.

