Amazon ups investment in Telangana state to Rs 36,300 crore

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a development welcomed by the State government, Amazon Web Services has revealed that it would be investing a total of Rs 36,300 crore ($4.4 billion) in its AWS Asia Pacific (Hyderabad) region by 2030, as against the initially committed amount of Rs 20,096 crore ($2.7 billion in 2020).

This will be a phase-wise investment in the three data centre campuses that AWS has set up at Chandanvelly, FAB City and Pharma City.The three data centres form an integral part of AWS’s goal of strengthening its cloud infrastructure to serve its customers in India and worldwide. The first phase of all three data centres has been completed and is available for users to avail cloud services.

Apart from the data centre investments itself, Hyderabad has been a preferred destination for Amazon. Both of the AWS’ largest campuses in the world and Amazon’s first, and one of its largest, fulfilment centres are in Hyderabad.The State government is also actively working with AWS’s cloud practice and has hosted some of its projects on AWS to harness the advantages provided by cloud computing.

IT KT Rama Rao said, “I am glad to see Amazon expanding its investment in Hyderabad data centres making it one of the largest FDIs coming into the State. We have also collaborated with AWS to improve e-governance, healthcare, and municipal operations to benefit the citizens. We are pleased that the new AWS region in Hyderabad will spur more innovation and growth for many enterprises, startups, and public sector organisations in India.”

