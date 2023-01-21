BRS MLAs pull up their socks to regain trust of the people

Ireddy Srinivas Reddy By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Alarmed that they might be among the 25 sitting MLAs who Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao said could be replaced if the BRS was to win at least 100 seats in the upcoming Assembly elections, pink party legislators are trying to get all the details of the survey based on which the minister had made the statement.

They believe that if they get their hands on this survey, they would be able to precisely pin down the reasons for the people’s disenchantment with them and take corrective measures.Sources in the BRS say that the MLAs have been contacting Dayakar Rao and asking him whether they figure in the list or not. The sources also said that the minister’s aides have been swamped with requests regarding the survey and all possible details.

A key BRS leader meanwhile said that there was anti-incumbency against several MLAs but the party leadership has focused on these constituencies and has begun groundwork to offset any negativity about the party ahead of the coming elections.

Nevertheless, three serving ministers are believed to be among the 25 MLAs who figure on the list. These ministers are believed to be aware that they are trailing in the surveys conducted by party supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. The ministers too have started taking corrective steps like meeting second-run party leaders as well as cadre and discussing plans on regaining the trust of the people before the Assembly polls.

Errabelli’s statement

Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao had said that as per an internal survery, the BRS should replace 25 sitting MLAs if the party was to win at least 100 seats in the upcoming Ass-embly elections

