Komatireddy Venkat Reddy extends olive branch to TPCC Chief

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Almost a year after he said that he would not enter the party’s State headquarters, TPCC star campaigner Komatireddy Venkat Reddy walked into the Gandhi Bhavan on Friday, setting aside his differences with TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy.

Venkat Reddy reached the party office honouring the directions of AICC Telangana in-charge Manikrao Thakre, who reached the city earlier in the day to conduct the second round of meetings with Congress functionaries.

On his arrival, Venkat Reddy held discussions with the TPCC president and the AICC Telangana in-charge on the party’s internal matters, giving his suggestions on how to bring the party back to power.

According to sources, Venkat Reddy put forth his demand of appointing Kommuru Pratap Reddy, his close associate, as Jangaon District Congress Committee president. Jangaon district is part of Venkat Reddy’s Lok Sabha constituency.

Responding to his demand, Revanth Reddy reportedly conveyed Venkat Reddy that he has no objection to the proposal, but former TPCC presidents Ponnala Lakshmaiah and N Uttam Kumar Reddy were against it.Further, Venkat Reddy introduced Pratap Reddy to the AICC general secretary and submitted a representation seeking his appointment as Jangaon DCC president.

Speaking to the reporters after his meetings, Venkat Reddy said, “As there is a possibility of early elections, I believe within the next six months, I suggested to the AICC in-charge to announce 60 to 70 per cent of the candidates. This will allow them to start campaigning.”

He said that in case of multiple aspirants for any particular constituency, the party should assure the aspirants on accommodating them after coming into power.

Venkat Reddy added that he had suggested to Thakre to hold meetings in the districts and not in the party headquarters to settle the internal rifts in the party.

Appealing to party leaders to swing into election mood, Venkat Reddy advised them to stay put in their constituencies. He also asked Congress leaders to support the party workers financially and morally.

