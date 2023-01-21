Loans for farmers supplying milk to Vijaya Dairy: Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav has said that the State government was planning to help 2,500 to 3,000 dairy farmers from each constituency across the State in securing loans through the banks to buy buffaloes, so that the milk being delivered to the Vijaya Dairy could increase, and it could also provide livelihood to one lakh people.

During the board meeting of Telangana State Dairy Development Co-operative Federation Limited (Vijaya Dairy) held in Masab Tank on Friday, he asked the officials to hold a special drive to register new members in the societies delivering their milk to Vijaya Dairy, and to remove the names of those not delivering milk to Vijaya Dairy.

He also instructed officials to prepare plans for establishing four more feed mixing plants for preparing the subsidised fodder, in addition to the already existing one in Gadwal. He said that mobile quality control van will be pushed into service to check the quality of Vijaya Dairy products.

HYDERABAD: Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav has said that the State government was planning to help 2,500 to 3,000 dairy farmers from each constituency across the State in securing loans through the banks to buy buffaloes, so that the milk being delivered to the Vijaya Dairy could increase, and it could also provide livelihood to one lakh people. During the board meeting of Telangana State Dairy Development Co-operative Federation Limited (Vijaya Dairy) held in Masab Tank on Friday, he asked the officials to hold a special drive to register new members in the societies delivering their milk to Vijaya Dairy, and to remove the names of those not delivering milk to Vijaya Dairy. He also instructed officials to prepare plans for establishing four more feed mixing plants for preparing the subsidised fodder, in addition to the already existing one in Gadwal. He said that mobile quality control van will be pushed into service to check the quality of Vijaya Dairy products.