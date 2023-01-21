Telangana government winds up Housing department

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government has decided to wind up the Housing department, which had become defunct long back.The department has not taken up any activities for several years now and the State government has been planning to wind it up since the past three years.

“The State government has decided to wind up the Housing department, as the weaker-section housing programme is being executed by other departments and as there are no schemes being taken up by Housing Board, Rajiv Swagruha and Deccan Infrastructure and Land Holding Limited (DILL),” a GO issued by Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari said.

According to the GO, a temporary small cell shall be established in the Transport, Roads and Buildings department to handle all the residual matters and also matters related to assets and liabilities. The Housing department shall hand over the residual subjects, staff, assets and liabilities to the Transport, Roads and Buildings department, the orders said.The winding up Housing department was taken up as part of reorganisation of Secretariat departments.

