Telangana: Internship delay renders thousands of MBBS students ineligible for NEET PG-2023

HYDERABAD/WARANGAL: Thousands of MBBS students in Telangana are likely to miss the opportunity to write the NEET PG-2023, as they have not completed their internship before the stipulated time as mandated by the National Board Examination (NBE). The last date for applying NEET PG-2023 is January 27. However, the NBE criteria make it mandatory for the students to finish the internship within the time frame, June 30.

Due to the delay in the announcement of results by Kaloji Health University, the internship of the students has been extended till August 11 this year. Due to this the MBBS students in the State will miss the opportunity to take the test for admission in postgraduate courses.

When contacted, the Kaloji Health University authorities told TNIE that they had requested the Director General of Health Services to extend the NEET PG-2023 date so that the Telangana students can take the exam. “We have not received any response from DG of Health Services till date,” sources in the university said.

The Indian Medical Association Telangana too has submitted a letter to Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Mansukh L Mandaviya seeking extension of the last date for applying NEET PG -2023.

“IMA Telangana requests you to address this issue of eligibility criteria and scheduled dates in NBE notification for NEET PG 2023. We earnestly request you to extend the eligibility criteria till 30 August, to synchronise with completion of the mandatory internship for most students,” IMA Telangana State president NB Rao said in the letter.

As per the eligibility criteria of NEET PG, candidates must complete their one-year internship on or before June 30. But, Telangana students will complete their internship by August 11 and become ineligible to take the PG medical admission test. However, the Kaloji Health University officials said that only MBBS students of two States, including Telangana, would not be eligible for writing the PG exam this year.

However, the official sources said that due to the Covid-19, the timeline was extended for the internship.

“We have followed the directions of the Central government for the academic year,” they said and added that they were waiting for a positive response from the DG of Health Services.

