BJP MP Laxman hits out at Telangana chief KTR’s remarks on Gujarat model

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP K Laxman has questioned whether social justice for Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao amounted to giving political posts to his family members.Speaking to the media on Saturday after releasing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s book titled Exam Warriors, Laxman criticised TRS working president KT Rama Rao for his comments on the Gujarat model, stating that the strength of BJP in Gujarat is a testament to the State’s prosperity.

Laxman also stated that despite the Chief Minister’s invitation to other state chief ministers for the BRS public meeting, the BRS would not have any chance in national politics and would remain a “tail-party” in the near future.

BJP State vice-president NVSS Prabhakar also criticised KT Rama Rao, calling him a failed, corrupt, and inefficient minister. He questioned why the minister had failed to prevent illegal constructions such as the one in Secunderabad where a massive fire occurred on Thursday. Prabhakar also accused friends of the minister of taking over sick units like Hyderabad Distilleries and Ashok Leyland by fraudulent means. BJP leader Marri Shashidhar Reddy accused the State government of announcing teacher transfers and postings only to win their support in the upcoming election to Teachers’ MLC.

Kishan to perform Harathi

Meanwhile, Union Minister for Tourism and Culture G Kishan Reddy distributed Exam Warriors books to students at the Filmnagar Round Table Government School on Saturday. The Union Minister also attended the “Healthy Baby Show-2023” organised by the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Foundation at Lalapet, where he presented health kits to 500 lactating women and their infants.

On Sunday evening, he will perform “Maha Harathi” at the People’s Plaza on the Necklace Road at 5 pm, alongside vice-president M Venkaiah Naidu and spiritual guru Sri Sri Ravi Shankar for Bharata Maata’s idol which has been brought to the venue on Saturday evening.

HYDERABAD: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP K Laxman has questioned whether social justice for Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao amounted to giving political posts to his family members.Speaking to the media on Saturday after releasing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s book titled Exam Warriors, Laxman criticised TRS working president KT Rama Rao for his comments on the Gujarat model, stating that the strength of BJP in Gujarat is a testament to the State’s prosperity. Laxman also stated that despite the Chief Minister’s invitation to other state chief ministers for the BRS public meeting, the BRS would not have any chance in national politics and would remain a “tail-party” in the near future. BJP State vice-president NVSS Prabhakar also criticised KT Rama Rao, calling him a failed, corrupt, and inefficient minister. He questioned why the minister had failed to prevent illegal constructions such as the one in Secunderabad where a massive fire occurred on Thursday. Prabhakar also accused friends of the minister of taking over sick units like Hyderabad Distilleries and Ashok Leyland by fraudulent means. BJP leader Marri Shashidhar Reddy accused the State government of announcing teacher transfers and postings only to win their support in the upcoming election to Teachers’ MLC. Kishan to perform Harathi Meanwhile, Union Minister for Tourism and Culture G Kishan Reddy distributed Exam Warriors books to students at the Filmnagar Round Table Government School on Saturday. The Union Minister also attended the “Healthy Baby Show-2023” organised by the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Foundation at Lalapet, where he presented health kits to 500 lactating women and their infants. On Sunday evening, he will perform “Maha Harathi” at the People’s Plaza on the Necklace Road at 5 pm, alongside vice-president M Venkaiah Naidu and spiritual guru Sri Sri Ravi Shankar for Bharata Maata’s idol which has been brought to the venue on Saturday evening.