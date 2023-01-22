Home States Telangana

Centre’s move to hold job test in 13 regional languages gives KCR bragging rights

The announcement comes as a boost for Chandrasekhar Rao since he has been emphasising upon the need to preserve the country’s federal spirit by giving equal importance to regional languages.

Published: 22nd January 2023 07:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2023 07:06 AM   |  A+A-

BRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Central government’s move to conduct Staff Selection Commission examinations in 13 regional languages in addition to Hindi and English comes as a shot in the arm for Chief Minister and BRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao who had sent a representation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in November 2020 regarding the same matter.

In a representation written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 18, 2020, the chief minister had requested that candidates be allowed to write all competitive exams in regional languages. The SSC will conduct the multi-tasking non-technical staff examination in 13 regional languages including Urdu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Konkani, Manipuri, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi and Telugu.

The announcement comes as a boost for Chandrasekhar Rao since he has been emphasising upon the need to preserve the country’s federal spirit by giving equal importance to regional languages. In his letter, Rao had said: “At present, all the competitive exams for recruitment to posts in Central government, Central Public Sector Indertakings, Indian Railways, Defence Services, nationalised banks, etc, are held in only two languages — Hindi and English, Students who do not study in English medium or are not from Hindi-speaking States face serious disadvantage in these competitive examination.”

He further requested the PM to permit writing exams in regional languages for recruitment in Government of India departments and undertakings as well as in Railway Recruitment Board, public sector banks and the Reserve Bank of India.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KCR K Chandrasekhar Rao
India Matters
Representational image of flight status boards show delayed and cancelled flights. (Photo | AP)
Several flights delayed due to fog at Delhi airport
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Explosion at ex-MLA's house in J&K's Poonch
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Moscow-Goa flight diverted to Uzbekistan after bomb threat: Police 
Dera Sacha Sauda sect chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh (Photo | EPS)
Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim again granted 40-day parole

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp