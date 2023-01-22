Centre’s move to hold job test in 13 regional languages gives KCR bragging rights

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Central government’s move to conduct Staff Selection Commission examinations in 13 regional languages in addition to Hindi and English comes as a shot in the arm for Chief Minister and BRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao who had sent a representation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in November 2020 regarding the same matter.

In a representation written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 18, 2020, the chief minister had requested that candidates be allowed to write all competitive exams in regional languages. The SSC will conduct the multi-tasking non-technical staff examination in 13 regional languages including Urdu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Konkani, Manipuri, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi and Telugu.

The announcement comes as a boost for Chandrasekhar Rao since he has been emphasising upon the need to preserve the country’s federal spirit by giving equal importance to regional languages. In his letter, Rao had said: “At present, all the competitive exams for recruitment to posts in Central government, Central Public Sector Indertakings, Indian Railways, Defence Services, nationalised banks, etc, are held in only two languages — Hindi and English, Students who do not study in English medium or are not from Hindi-speaking States face serious disadvantage in these competitive examination.”

He further requested the PM to permit writing exams in regional languages for recruitment in Government of India departments and undertakings as well as in Railway Recruitment Board, public sector banks and the Reserve Bank of India.

HYDERABAD: The Central government’s move to conduct Staff Selection Commission examinations in 13 regional languages in addition to Hindi and English comes as a shot in the arm for Chief Minister and BRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao who had sent a representation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in November 2020 regarding the same matter. In a representation written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 18, 2020, the chief minister had requested that candidates be allowed to write all competitive exams in regional languages. The SSC will conduct the multi-tasking non-technical staff examination in 13 regional languages including Urdu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Konkani, Manipuri, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi and Telugu. The announcement comes as a boost for Chandrasekhar Rao since he has been emphasising upon the need to preserve the country’s federal spirit by giving equal importance to regional languages. In his letter, Rao had said: “At present, all the competitive exams for recruitment to posts in Central government, Central Public Sector Indertakings, Indian Railways, Defence Services, nationalised banks, etc, are held in only two languages — Hindi and English, Students who do not study in English medium or are not from Hindi-speaking States face serious disadvantage in these competitive examination.” He further requested the PM to permit writing exams in regional languages for recruitment in Government of India departments and undertakings as well as in Railway Recruitment Board, public sector banks and the Reserve Bank of India.