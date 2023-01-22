Charred remains of missing worker found in gutted building in Secunderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Two days after the devastating fire in the Deccan Knitwear Sports Complex at Nallagutta on Minister’s Road in Secunderabad, police and fire officials found the charred remains of one of the three victims on Saturday. The bodies of two more persons who were trapped in the raging fire are yet to be traced.

It is being alleged that the owners of the multi-storeyed building, Mohammed Owaisi and MA Raheem, forced the three workers to rush into the cellar of the burning building to extinguish the flames.

However, the police said that if the allegation was proved correct in the investigation, the building owners would be booked under relevant sections.

The Ramgopalpet police said that the remains of one of the workers were found after an intense search for two days with the help of drone cameras in coordination with fire department personnel. A police officer said that the identity of the victim could be established only after DNA test as the body was reduced to ashes.

The samples of the remains will be sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for a DNA test. According to him, it may take a week for the report to come from the FSL. The search for the remains of the two workers will continue on Sunday, the police said. Meanwhile, the GHMC through a private agency carried out Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) to check the structural stability of the complex.

5 CARS GUTTED IN EXHIBITION PARKING

Hyderabad: A fire broke out in the parking lot of Nampally Exhibition on Saturday evening. The fire reportedly broke out in an electric (EV) car and spread to a few more in the Gagan Vihar parking lot. The incident led to a heavy traffic jam and panic in the area. However, within an hour two fire tenders reached the spot and put out the flames. The fire from one of the parked cars spread to four more, damaging five of them completely.

HYDERABAD: Two days after the devastating fire in the Deccan Knitwear Sports Complex at Nallagutta on Minister’s Road in Secunderabad, police and fire officials found the charred remains of one of the three victims on Saturday. The bodies of two more persons who were trapped in the raging fire are yet to be traced. It is being alleged that the owners of the multi-storeyed building, Mohammed Owaisi and MA Raheem, forced the three workers to rush into the cellar of the burning building to extinguish the flames. However, the police said that if the allegation was proved correct in the investigation, the building owners would be booked under relevant sections. The Ramgopalpet police said that the remains of one of the workers were found after an intense search for two days with the help of drone cameras in coordination with fire department personnel. A police officer said that the identity of the victim could be established only after DNA test as the body was reduced to ashes. The samples of the remains will be sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for a DNA test. According to him, it may take a week for the report to come from the FSL. The search for the remains of the two workers will continue on Sunday, the police said. Meanwhile, the GHMC through a private agency carried out Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) to check the structural stability of the complex. 5 CARS GUTTED IN EXHIBITION PARKING Hyderabad: A fire broke out in the parking lot of Nampally Exhibition on Saturday evening. The fire reportedly broke out in an electric (EV) car and spread to a few more in the Gagan Vihar parking lot. The incident led to a heavy traffic jam and panic in the area. However, within an hour two fire tenders reached the spot and put out the flames. The fire from one of the parked cars spread to four more, damaging five of them completely.