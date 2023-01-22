Home States Telangana

Hyderabad Commissioner explains modern policing to probationary IPS officers

Published: 22nd January 2023 07:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2023 07:08 AM   |  A+A-

IPS probationers of the 74th RR toured the Telangana State Integrated Command Control Centre and Hyderabad City Police Commissionerate on Saturday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As many as 195 probationary Indian Police Service (IPS) officers of the 74th Recruitment Round visited the Telangana State Integrated Command Control Centre (TSPICCC) and Hyderabad City Police Commissionerate to gain insight into the functioning of TSPICCC and the role of technology in policing. The probationers were given a brief on the engineering features of the building and an overview of the technology fusion centre, crisis management centre, CCTV and analytics features of the Command Control Centre. They were also exposed to police operations, technical and administrative coordination, and other aspects of policing.

Hyderabad City Police Commissioner Anand explained the history of the city police and the challenges faced by the department, emphasising the importance of adapting IT technologies in policing. He also touched on sensitive communal and social issues that police have to tackle and highlighted the state government’s emphasis on “peace and law and order brings about economic growth” and the modernisation of the police department post the formation of Telangana.

He discussed the history of the Kotwal system since 1847 and how the department has adapted over time. He also gave a PowerPoint presentation on the State government’s focus on IT technology in policing and the various initiatives such as H-NEW, SMASH, Operation “ROPE”, Bharosa, and the modernisation of the police department post the formation of Telangana.

The Commissioner asked the probationers to be aware of the significance of the time they are entering their career when policing is undergoing a transformation at all levels and to keep pace with the developments in the world of cybercrime and the threat of narcotics to future generations.

