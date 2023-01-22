MPs visit 2BHK project in Telangana's Kollur

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Housing and Urban Affairs visited Kollur on Saturday and inspected the 2BHK dignity housing project. The committee under the chairmanship of Rajiv Ranjan Singh is on a study tour to Hyderabad comprising of members from Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha. CMDA Commissioner, N Satyanarayana briefed the committee about the dignity housing scheme which is the flagship programme of the Telangana government.

He said that 15,660 2BHK houses have been constructed in Kollur for people living below the poverty line by dovetailing with PMAY (Urban) scheme of the Central government.

The unit cost of one two-bedroom house is Rs 6.05 lakh which includes infrastructure cost of Rs 75,000. The Central government share is Rs 1.50 lakh while the State share is Rs 4.55 lakh. The two-bedroom houses are being provided at free of cost to beneficiaries.

HYDERABAD: The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Housing and Urban Affairs visited Kollur on Saturday and inspected the 2BHK dignity housing project. The committee under the chairmanship of Rajiv Ranjan Singh is on a study tour to Hyderabad comprising of members from Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha. CMDA Commissioner, N Satyanarayana briefed the committee about the dignity housing scheme which is the flagship programme of the Telangana government. He said that 15,660 2BHK houses have been constructed in Kollur for people living below the poverty line by dovetailing with PMAY (Urban) scheme of the Central government. The unit cost of one two-bedroom house is Rs 6.05 lakh which includes infrastructure cost of Rs 75,000. The Central government share is Rs 1.50 lakh while the State share is Rs 4.55 lakh. The two-bedroom houses are being provided at free of cost to beneficiaries.