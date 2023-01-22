PM Modi visit to Hyderabad , public meeting likely on February 13

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Hyderabad on February 13 to lay the foundation stone for modernaisation of the Secunderabad Railway Station and various other railway projects. The Prime Minister’s scheduled visit to the city on January 19 to flag off Vande Bharat Express was postponed due to the BJP executive committee meeting held in New Delhi.

Modi is also likely to lay the foundation stone for Kazipet railway workshop and Secunderabad-Mahbubnagar line doubling project. Sources also said that the PM is likely to launch four-lane national highway 167N between Mahbubnagar and Chincholi besides laying the foundation stone for widening of the Nijampet-Naraynakhed-Bidar National Highway.

On the PM’s itinerary include inauguration of the academic block, research park, convention centre, knowledge centre and other amenities in the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Hyderabad.

Modi is also likely to address a public meeting at the Parade Grounds in Secunderabad the same day. The public meeting scheduled for January 19 at the same venue stood cancelled following postponement of his visit to the city.

The party is keen to ensure success of the meeting in the backdrop of the mammoth BRS Khammam meeting, addressed by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and CMs of Punjab, Delhi and Kerala and Left party and other leaders.

The State BJP leaders are likely to mobilige a huge crowd for the meeting. It would be the third visit of Narendra Modi to the State since July 3, 2022. He addressed a public meeting at the same venue on July 3, 2022 after attending the BJP executive committee meeting in the city. He again flew down to Telangana on November 12, 2022 to inaugurate RFCL in Ramagunda. He did not miss the opportunity to address a public meeting at the Begumpet Airport before proceeding to Ramagundam.

Shah visit postponed

Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s scheduled visit to Adilabad district on January 28 and 29 has been postponed in view of the Parliment Budget session commencing on January 31.

