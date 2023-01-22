Home States Telangana

Suspend TPCC star campaigner Venkat Reddy, demands Congress leader Konda Surekha

Surekha's demand comes a day after Venkat Reddy’s separate meetings with TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy and AICC Telangana in-charge Manikrao Thakre at Gandhi Bhavan.

Published: 22nd January 2023 07:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2023 07:04 AM   |  A+A-

Konda Surekha

Former Telangana Minister Konda Surekha (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Former minister and senior Congress leader Konda Surekha on Saturday demanded the suspension of TPCC star campaigner Komatireddy Venkat Reddy from the party. Her demand comes a day after Venkat Reddy’s separate meetings with TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy and AICC Telangana in-charge Manikrao Thakre at Gandhi Bhavan.

Speaking to the media after the conclusion of the executive committee meeting, Surekha said: “Venkat Reddy resurfacing at Gandhi Bhavan created a lot of confusion for me and among the public as well. Has he come back after being rejected by the BJP or has he decided to continue with the party?” Surekha added that the show cause notice issued to him is still alive and action is pending against him.

“Until the AICC functionaries make it clear, Venkat Reddy will continue to be an accused. Had the party suspended Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy when he declared he was joining the BJP, the situation wouldn’t have escalated this far,” she said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Konda Surekha Congress Komatireddy Venkat Reddy
India Matters
Representational image of flight status boards show delayed and cancelled flights. (Photo | AP)
Several flights delayed due to fog at Delhi airport
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Explosion at ex-MLA's house in J&K's Poonch
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Moscow-Goa flight diverted to Uzbekistan after bomb threat: Police 
Dera Sacha Sauda sect chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh (Photo | EPS)
Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim again granted 40-day parole

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp