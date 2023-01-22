Suspend TPCC star campaigner Venkat Reddy, demands Congress leader Konda Surekha

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Former minister and senior Congress leader Konda Surekha on Saturday demanded the suspension of TPCC star campaigner Komatireddy Venkat Reddy from the party. Her demand comes a day after Venkat Reddy’s separate meetings with TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy and AICC Telangana in-charge Manikrao Thakre at Gandhi Bhavan.

Speaking to the media after the conclusion of the executive committee meeting, Surekha said: “Venkat Reddy resurfacing at Gandhi Bhavan created a lot of confusion for me and among the public as well. Has he come back after being rejected by the BJP or has he decided to continue with the party?” Surekha added that the show cause notice issued to him is still alive and action is pending against him.

“Until the AICC functionaries make it clear, Venkat Reddy will continue to be an accused. Had the party suspended Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy when he declared he was joining the BJP, the situation wouldn’t have escalated this far,” she said.

