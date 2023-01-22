Home States Telangana

Telangana: I-T searches continue at Sri Aditya Homes, heads quizzed

For the last three days, the I-T officials conducted searches at the offices of Sri Aditya, CSK, Oorjita, and Trident Constructions.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Income Tax officials carried out searches for the third day on Saturday at the office of Sri Aditya Homes Pvt Ltd in connection with alleged tax evasion. The  I-T officials inquired about the accountant who allegedly did not cooperate with them. They then called company directors to the head office in Banjara Hills.

The officials questioned directors V Kota Reddy and Aditya Reddy on irregularities in the accounts. Though there were unconfirmed reports that the I-T teams had harassed the representatives of the company, the latter denied them, maintaining that the searches went off without any problem.

For the last three days, the I-T officials conducted searches at the offices of Sri Aditya, CSK, Oorjita, and Trident Constructions.

