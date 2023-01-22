Home States Telangana

Telangana to present Rs three lakh crore budget?

The Legislative Assembly was last prorogued after the seventh session held in March 2021.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Assembly Budget session will start at 12.10 pm on February 3, according to a notification issued on Saturday by Legislature Secretary V Narasimha Charyulu. The Legislative Council session will also commence the same day and the same time.  

The sources stated that the budget for 2023-24 would be presented on the first day of the session by Finance Minister T Harish Rao. After the presentation of the budget, the Business Advisory Committee will sit and decide on the duration of the session.

The Legislative Assembly was last prorogued after the seventh session held in March 2021. The Budget session 2022-23 commenced without the customary address by the Governor. The reason cited by the government for this was that the Assembly was not prorogued, and the eighth session, which began in October 2021, was continued.

Meanwhile, CM K Chandrasekhar Rao reviewed the proposals of the State Budget 2023-24. Harish Rao along with the officials of various departments attended the meeting in Pragathi Bhavan. The budget size is likely to be Rs 3 lakh crore.

State govt to watch Union budget?

Reliable sources in the Finance department said that the size of the State budget for 2023-24 would be between Rs 2.85 lakh crore and Rs 3 lakh crore. Since the Union budget will be presented on February 1, the State government would be waiting to observe one important thing: share of States in Central taxes. After this, the State government can calculate the size of the budget.

Sources stated that the estimated government expenditure in 2022-23 has already crossed Rs 2 lakh crore. There are still two months left in this financial year. Financial experts say that if the expenditure for the two months are taken into account, the figure would reach Rs 2.10 lakh crore - Rs 2.15 lakh crore.

