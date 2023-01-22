Home States Telangana

TSRTC earns Rs 165 crore in 11-day period

By running 3,923 special buses with regular fares, passengers have gained confidence in the TSRTC.

Published: 22nd January 2023 07:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2023 07:14 AM   |  A+A-

TSRTC bus (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR:  In a span of 11 days during the run-up and after the end of Sankranti, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) transported 2.82 crore people and earned a revenue of Rs 165.46 crore.

An additional 12 lakh people were transported during the 11-day period (January 10 to 20) this year when compared to last year, earning an additional Rs 62.29 crore. The authorities also noted an increase in the occupancy ratio (OR) from 59.17 in 2022 to 71.19 this year. “People have once again proved that travelling in TSRTC buses is safe.

By running 3,923 special buses with regular fares, passengers have gained confidence in the TSRTC. Moreover, our staff has done a wonderful job keeping up with the rush,” said TSRTC MD VC Sajjanar.

Cumulatively, TSRTC covered a distance of 3.57 lakh km, up by 26.6 lakh km in comparison to last year’s data. On an average, TSRTC buses covered 2.42 lakh km each day during the festive season.

