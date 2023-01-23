Home States Telangana

Begin Budget session with Guv speech: BJP to Telangana govt

The State government is supposed to convene a joint session of political parties before the Budget session.

Published: 23rd January 2023 10:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2023 10:41 AM   |  A+A-

BJP leader Ramchander Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Former MLC N Ramchander Rao has demanded the State government to begin the Budget session of the State Legislature on February 3 with the traditional address by the Governor, and also allow leaders of the opposition parties to deliver their speeches.

Addressing the media at the BJP party office in Nampally on Sunday, the MLC alleged that the State government was breaching the convention of beginning the Legislature sessions with the Governor’s address, only to target Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and thus divert the attention of the people from its failures.

“The State government is supposed to convene a joint session of political parties before the Budget session. The Governor’s speech in the Legislature is the policy statement of the State government which the Governor reads out, explaining what was done and what the government intends to do. If the Governor’s speech is not allowed this time again, that would mean that there is no policy of the State government,” he observed.

By not proroguing the Legislature the State government was technically preventing the Governor’s speech, Ramchander Rao said, adding that this was an example of the Nizam’s autocratic rule prevailing.
“As per Article 14 of the Constitution, in any State government, the Governor has the powers to prorogue the Assembly by recommending the Cabinet. Even when the Legislature is not in session, any decision can be introduced by the Governor through an ordinance. But if you don’t prorogue the Legislature, Bills can’t be introduced. Ultimately the people will be at loss,” Ramchander Rao said.

