KCR promised a Kapu CM for Andhra Pradesh: Thota

The sources said that the leaders discussed the political situation in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh and agreed that the community was poised to emerge as a power centre in both the States.

Published: 23rd January 2023 10:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2023 10:59 AM   |  A+A-

BRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao

By Ireddy Srinivas Reddy
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Political circles in Telangana were abuzz through Sunday following reports that several senior Kapu leaders held a meeting in Hyderabad on Saturday evening and discussed issues related to the community and its strength.

According to sources, AP Kapu leaders, including TDP MLA and former minister Ganta Srinivas Rao, BRS AP president Thota Chandrasekhar, BJP leader Kanna Lakshminarayana and BRS leader Parthasaradhi met in a private guest house in Hyderabad.

The BRS AP president reportedly explained his decision to join the BRS by saying that the pink party supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao assured him that a Kapu leader would become the chief minister of Andhra Pradesh if the party won power.  The BRS AP president also informed the meeting that KCR was focused on AP and plans to visit the State and conduct public meetings in the near future.

The sources said that the leaders discussed the political situation in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh and agreed that the community was poised to emerge as a power centre in both States. The leaders also discussed the possibility of an electoral alliance between the TDP and Jana Sena Party in Andhra Pradesh and who stands to benefit if such a tie-up materialises.

The Kapu leaders also discussed a letter by Hari Rama Jogaiah raising issues faced by the community.
The leaders were of the opinion that the Kapu votes are very crucial in both States.

