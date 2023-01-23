Owaisi dares Modi to ban movie on Godse, also lashes out at Congress

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi dared the BJP- led NDA government, to ban the under-production movie on Nathuram Godse titled “Godse vs Gandhi”, just the way the social media handles being used to share the link of the BBC story on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s involvement in the 2002 Gujarat riots was being prevented from doing so.

Addressing a public meeting in the Charminar Assembly constituency on Sunday night, Owaisi alleged that there was Devdas-Paro and Romeo-Juliet relationship between Godse and Veer Savarkar, and dared the RSS to prove him wrong.

Accusing the Congress, RJD and SP for deceiving Muslims, he said that for the past 70 years all these parties were only using the Muslim vote as a vote bank, but the result was mob-lynching, love jihad, mosque desecrations, which had been affecting the Muslims.

Drawing a parallel between the Al-Qaeda and Lashkar-e-Toiba with the RSS, he said that all these organisations were spreading fear as if their moral duty was to perpetrate murders. Owaisi has cited Godse’s submission in the court to support his allegation, where he had stated, “it was my moral duty to kill Gandhi.”

