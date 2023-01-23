Preparations by leaders for Haath Se Haath Jodo yatra, energise Telangana Congress cadre

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In view of the “Haath Se Haath Jodo Yatra” starting on February 6, there is a new energy among Congress cadres in Telangana. The TPCC president, CLP leader and other prominent leaders of the party will begin the Yatra as per the segments finalised by the AICC at the end of the month.

AICC in-charge Manikrao Thakre’s discussions with all leaders have sent positive signals among the Congress cadre. Thakre is likely to discuss with AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and finalise the Haath Se Haath Jodo Yatra route map.

The “Dalit Girijana Dandora” public meetings had boosted the party cadre in the State and the Warangal Declaration where former AICC president Rahul Gandhi addressed the meeting also created hope among the cadre. After these programmes, the cadre has high hopes that the Haath Se Haath Jodo Yatra will continue the momentum for the Congress in the State.

On the other hand, Congress seniors who had previously kept a distance from party activities have also shown interest and Thakre’s discussions have been fruitful. Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, who had not attended a single party meeting after Revanth Reddy became TPCC chief, met the latter as well as Thakre at the Gandhi Bhavan recently, kindling hopes among the cadre.

After the meeting with Thakre, Venkat Reddy appealed to the party leaders to work together and work hard to come to power in Telangana. Such is the mood in the Congress that party leaders now insist that there are no groups in the party but only minor misunderstandings which would be sorted out in internal party meetings. Revanth is expected to start his leg of the Haath Se Haath Jodo Yatra from Bhadrachalam on February 6, in which CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka is likely to participate and walk together.

Congress campaign committee chairman Madhu Yashki and ‘star campaigner’ Komatireddy Venkat Reddy are also likely to conduct Haath Se Haath Jodo Yatra in their respective Lok Sabha segments as well as in other constituencies. Party leaders say that the high command will allocate segments for leaders to conduct the Haath Se Haath Jodo Yatra. However, Revanth Reddy is expected to walk across 50 Assembly constituencies while other leaders will walk in other constituencies.

HYDERABAD: In view of the “Haath Se Haath Jodo Yatra” starting on February 6, there is a new energy among Congress cadres in Telangana. The TPCC president, CLP leader and other prominent leaders of the party will begin the Yatra as per the segments finalised by the AICC at the end of the month. AICC in-charge Manikrao Thakre’s discussions with all leaders have sent positive signals among the Congress cadre. Thakre is likely to discuss with AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and finalise the Haath Se Haath Jodo Yatra route map. The “Dalit Girijana Dandora” public meetings had boosted the party cadre in the State and the Warangal Declaration where former AICC president Rahul Gandhi addressed the meeting also created hope among the cadre. After these programmes, the cadre has high hopes that the Haath Se Haath Jodo Yatra will continue the momentum for the Congress in the State. On the other hand, Congress seniors who had previously kept a distance from party activities have also shown interest and Thakre’s discussions have been fruitful. Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, who had not attended a single party meeting after Revanth Reddy became TPCC chief, met the latter as well as Thakre at the Gandhi Bhavan recently, kindling hopes among the cadre. After the meeting with Thakre, Venkat Reddy appealed to the party leaders to work together and work hard to come to power in Telangana. Such is the mood in the Congress that party leaders now insist that there are no groups in the party but only minor misunderstandings which would be sorted out in internal party meetings. Revanth is expected to start his leg of the Haath Se Haath Jodo Yatra from Bhadrachalam on February 6, in which CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka is likely to participate and walk together. Congress campaign committee chairman Madhu Yashki and ‘star campaigner’ Komatireddy Venkat Reddy are also likely to conduct Haath Se Haath Jodo Yatra in their respective Lok Sabha segments as well as in other constituencies. Party leaders say that the high command will allocate segments for leaders to conduct the Haath Se Haath Jodo Yatra. However, Revanth Reddy is expected to walk across 50 Assembly constituencies while other leaders will walk in other constituencies.