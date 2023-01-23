Home States Telangana

Teachers staging protest against GO 317 detained

The GO has played havoc with the married lives of families where both the husband and wife are teachers, the protesters said.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Police on Sunday detained government school teachers and their family members from across the State who were trying to lay siege to Praga-thi Bhavan demanding the scrapping or amendment to GO 317. The teachers were shifted to various police stations.

For the last couple of months, teachers have been protesting against GO 317, claiming that it has led to them losing their local statues and alienating them from their families due to transfers. The GO has played havoc with the married lives of families where both the husband and wife are teachers, the protesters said.

The State government issued the GO in 2021, introducing a zonal system for job allotment which allowed the District collector and the Head of the Department concerned to constitute the allotment committee, take decisions regarding jobs and propose transfers for the district cadre posts.

