Home States Telangana

US Mission opens special slots for first-time visa applicants

As the travel restrictions were lifted, the US Mission to India prioritised facilitating legitimate travel.

Published: 23rd January 2023 10:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2023 10:13 AM   |  A+A-

Visa

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The US Mission to India has launched Special Saturday Interviews as part of a larger effort to reduce the waiting period for first-time visa applicants.

The United States Embassy in New Delhi and Consulates in Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, and Hyderabad opened consular operations on Saturday to accommodate applicants who require in-person visa interviews. In the coming months, the mission will continue to open additional slots for appointments to take place on select Saturdays.

The Covid-19 pandemic resulted in profound reductions in the visa processing capacity, and many embassies and consulates were sometimes only able to offer emergency services. As the travel restrictions were lifted, the US Mission to India prioritised facilitating legitimate travel.

It adjudicated over 8,00,000 non-immigrant visas in 2022, including a record number of both student and employment visas. Consulate General in Mumbai currently adjudicates the most visa applications in India and is one of the largest visa operations in the world.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
United States Embassy US Mission Special Saturday Interviews visa applicants
India Matters
Representational image of flight status boards show delayed and cancelled flights. (Photo | AP)
Several flights delayed due to fog at Delhi airport
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Explosion at ex-MLA's house in J&K's Poonch
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Moscow-Goa flight diverted to Uzbekistan after bomb threat: Police 
Dera Sacha Sauda sect chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh (Photo | EPS)
Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim again granted 40-day parole

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp