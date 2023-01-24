Home States Telangana

AICC to issue weekly ‘charge sheet’ against BRS, BJP

The Congress leader alleged that the BRS government has not fulfilled even one of its pre-poll promises.

Published: 24th January 2023 07:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2023 07:56 AM   |  A+A-

BJP Flag, Congress Flag

Image used for representational purpose only.(File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  AICC programme implementation committee chairman Alleti Maheshwar Reddy on Monday said that the party would ‘issue’ a weekly charge sheet highlighting one issue at a time against the “failures” of BRS-led State government and BJP-led Central government during the Hath Se Hath Jodo Yatra.

Addressing the press conference along with N Padmavathi Reddy and Palvai Sravanthi, he said that his party’s objective is to expose the false promises made by the BRS government.

The Congress leader alleged that the BRS government has not fulfilled even one of its pre-poll promises.
He said that the party will also bring a separate charge sheet exposing the “failures” of the BJP-led Central government. “We have named BJP as Bhrasht Jumla Party and BRS as Bhandipotla Rastra Samithi,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AICC BJP BRS
India Matters
File Photo
Kerala HC lawyer collected kickbacks to ‘buy’ verdicts
Justice Madan Lokur. (File Photo)
If ‘basic structure doctrine’ goes, our fundamental rights too will go, says Justice Madan Lokur
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Soon, government to track, deport 3.5 lakh ‘rogue’ foreign visitors  
Jawaharlal Nehru University (Photo | EPS)
JNUSU stages sit-in over its various demands 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp