AICC to issue weekly ‘charge sheet’ against BRS, BJP

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: AICC programme implementation committee chairman Alleti Maheshwar Reddy on Monday said that the party would ‘issue’ a weekly charge sheet highlighting one issue at a time against the “failures” of BRS-led State government and BJP-led Central government during the Hath Se Hath Jodo Yatra.

Addressing the press conference along with N Padmavathi Reddy and Palvai Sravanthi, he said that his party’s objective is to expose the false promises made by the BRS government.

The Congress leader alleged that the BRS government has not fulfilled even one of its pre-poll promises.

He said that the party will also bring a separate charge sheet exposing the “failures” of the BJP-led Central government. “We have named BJP as Bhrasht Jumla Party and BRS as Bhandipotla Rastra Samithi,” he added.

