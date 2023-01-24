Home States Telangana

BJP MP slams Telangana govt over central funds

The State government has been allocating funds in the Budget but it has not been releasing the money.

Nizamabad MP Dharmapuri Arvind

Nizamabad MP Arvind Dharmapuri (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Lashing out at the State government for not writing to the Centre seeking either incentives or support to help the turmeric farmers who suffered losses due to untimely rains, BJP MP Dharmapuri Arvind on Monday wanted to know if it would send the proposals for sanctions in the next financial year.

Addressing the media, Aravind said that the turmeric farmers are facing losses even though the turmeric prices are in the range of Rs 6,000 to Rs 7,500 per quintal. He demanded the State government for additional support to the turmeric farmers, most of whom are in the Nizamabad Lok Sabha constituency which he represents.

The State government has been allocating funds in the Budget but it has not been releasing the money. “I am ready to ensure that the Centre releases funds provided the State government sends the proposals,” he said.

