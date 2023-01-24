CBI summons Kadapa MP Avinash Reddy?

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has reportedly issued notices to Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy to appear before them in connection with the murder case of YS Vivekananda Reddy. The case, which involves the brutal murder of Vivekananda Reddy on March 15, 2019, at his residence, has been transferred to the Hyderabad CBI as per the direction of the Supreme Court.

According to the Supreme Court order, the CBI has begun its investigation and has reportedly issued notices to MP Avinash Reddy to appear before them on Tuesday at 11 am in relation to his links with the Vivekananda Reddy murder case. In the meantime, Avinash Reddy is said to have sought five days’ time to appear before the CBI as he has some official programmes which he needs to attend, say sources.

Previously, Sunitha Reddy, YS Vivekananda Reddy’s daughter, had approached the Supreme Court to transfer the case to another state from Andhra Pradesh. The Supreme Court ordered an investigation and the filing of a chargesheet in the case, and subsequently transferred the case to the Hyderabad zonal CBI.

Officers visit Bhaskar Reddy’s residence, YSRCP office

As part of the investigation into the murder case, the CBI officers on Monday visited the house of YS Bhaskar Reddy, who is Avinash Reddy’s father. Later, the CBI officers visited the YSRCP office in front of Chief Minister’s camp office. According to sources, the CBI officers first visited Bhaskar Reddy’s house in Pulivendula around 2 pm and enquired with the guard and security staff present there whether the house belonged to Avinash Reddy and how many people resided in the house.

After learning that Avinash Reddy’s PA Raghava Reddy was present at the party office, the CBI officers visited the party office and left the office after questioning him.Sources indicate that the CBI wishes to question Avinash Reddy based on allegations made by the victim’s family and other evidence. The CBI has also issued notices to Avinash Reddy based on the testimony of Vivekananda’s driver Dasthagiri, who has turned approver.

