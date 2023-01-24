Home States Telangana

CBI summons Kadapa MP Avinash Reddy?

The YSRCP leader is said to have appealed for five days’ time to appear before the agency

Published: 24th January 2023 08:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2023 08:14 AM   |  A+A-

CBI, Central Bureau of Investigation

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has reportedly issued notices to Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy to appear before them in connection with the murder case of YS Vivekananda Reddy. The case, which involves the brutal murder of Vivekananda Reddy on March 15, 2019, at his residence, has been transferred to the Hyderabad CBI as per the direction of the Supreme Court.

According to the Supreme Court order, the CBI has begun its investigation and has reportedly issued notices to MP Avinash Reddy to appear before them on Tuesday at 11 am in relation to his links with the Vivekananda Reddy murder case. In the meantime, Avinash Reddy is said to have sought five days’ time to appear before the CBI as he has some official programmes which he needs to attend, say sources.
Previously, Sunitha Reddy, YS Vivekananda Reddy’s daughter, had approached the Supreme Court to transfer the case to another state from Andhra Pradesh. The Supreme Court ordered an investigation and the filing of a chargesheet in the case, and subsequently transferred the case to the Hyderabad zonal CBI.

Officers visit Bhaskar Reddy’s residence, YSRCP office

As part of the investigation into the murder case, the CBI officers on Monday visited the house of YS Bhaskar Reddy, who is Avinash Reddy’s father. Later, the CBI officers visited the YSRCP office in front of Chief Minister’s camp office. According to sources, the CBI officers first visited Bhaskar Reddy’s house in Pulivendula around 2 pm and enquired with the guard and security staff present there whether the house belonged to Avinash Reddy and how many people resided in the house.

After learning that Avinash Reddy’s PA Raghava Reddy was present at the party office, the CBI officers visited the party office and left the office after questioning him.Sources indicate that the CBI wishes to question Avinash Reddy based on allegations made by the victim’s family and other evidence. The CBI has also issued notices to Avinash Reddy based on the testimony of Vivekananda’s driver Dasthagiri, who has turned approver.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy
India Matters
File Photo
Kerala HC lawyer collected kickbacks to ‘buy’ verdicts
Justice Madan Lokur. (File Photo)
If ‘basic structure doctrine’ goes, our fundamental rights too will go, says Justice Madan Lokur
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Soon, government to track, deport 3.5 lakh ‘rogue’ foreign visitors  
Jawaharlal Nehru University (Photo | EPS)
JNUSU stages sit-in over its various demands 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp