Congress will restore Old Pension Scheme if voted to power: Telangana MP

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Stating that the recently formed Congress government in Himachal Pradesh has approved the restoration of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) in its very first meeting, Congress MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Monday assured the employees union of Railway Mail Service of P&T department that the same will be done in Telangana too if the grand old party comes to power.

Speaking at the employees union meeting held at Sundarayya Vignana Kendram, he expressed confidence that Congress will come to power both in the State and at the Centre, and that his party would abolish the controversial Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) and restore the Old Pension Scheme for the Central and State government employees.

“It is unfortunate that both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao are turning a deaf ear to the demand of Central and State employees to restore the old pension scheme,” he said. He categorically stated that the employees are entitled to get 50 per cent of their last drawn salary as pension.

“Congress governments in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Himachal Pradesh and the JMM-led UPA government in Jharkhand have restarted the OPS for their employees,” he informed. The Congress MP also condemned Modi government for ‘privatising every sector’ in the county.

