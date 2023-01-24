Home States Telangana

Crisis brews in BRS in Telangans's Jagtial

The BRS which heaved a sigh of relief after the agitation for the scrapping of the draft master plan subsided, the new development has come as yet another headache.

Published: 24th January 2023

By Express News Service

JAGTIAL : A crisis is brewing in the BRS with as many as 26 Jagtial councillors approaching MLA M Sanjay Kumar demanding that municipal chairperson Boga Sravani should be replaced.

They said they wanted to move a no-confidence motion against her. They are unhappy with Sravani’s way of functioning. Two days ago dissident BRS councillors and co-option members met secretly at a private function hall and signed a letter that incumbent chairperson Boga Sravani should go. Later they handed it over to party legislator Sanjay Kumar.

Meanwhile, Sravani is maintaining a cryptic silence. Three among the rebel councilors are raring to step into Sravani’s shoes. The BRS which heaved a sigh of relief after the agitation for the scrapping of the draft master plan subsided, the new development has come as yet another headache.

When contacted, MLA Sanjay Kumar admitted that the councilors met him with the letter that Sravani should be eased out and a new one should come in her place.

