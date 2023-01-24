Home States Telangana

M K Stalin, Hemant Soren, Prakash Ambedkar to attend Telangana Secretariat inauguration 

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will perform Vastu Puja, Chandi Yagam and Sudarsana Homam before the inauguration of the building.

Published: 24th January 2023 02:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2023 02:24 PM   |  A+A-

Dr B R Ambedkar Secretariat, Telangana to be inaugurated on Feb 17.

Dr B R Ambedkar Secretariat, Telangana to be inaugurated on Feb 17. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav and Dr BR Ambedkar's grandson Prakash Ambedkar will attend the inauguration of the new Secretariat building of Telangana on February 17.

The inaugural function of the new Secretariat building will be held from 11.30 am to 12.30 pm on February 17. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will perform Vastu Puja, Chandi Yagam and Sudarsana Homam before the inauguration of the building. JD (U) president Lalan Singh too will attend the programme.

Later, the Chief Minister along with visiting leaders will address a public meeting at Parade Grounds in Secunderabad, according to Roads and Buildings Minister Vemula Prasanth Reddy.

The new Secretariat building was constructed on 28 acres and the built-up area is 10,51,676 square feet, which includes ancillary buildings. The 265-feet Secretariat building will be the tallest structure not only in the State but also it will dwarf several historical monuments such as the Taj Mahal (240 ft), Qutub Minar (237 ft), Charminar (183 ft), Quli Qutb Shah’s Tomb (196 ft) and the Buddha Statue (58 ft) located in Hussain Sagar lake in Hyderabad.

